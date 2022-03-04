Wayne John Pehl, of Marble Falls, died February 21, 2022, at the age of 77. He was born April 13, 1944, in Fredericksburg, Texas, the first of five children of Clemens and Frieda Pehl. Wayne loved God, his wife, children, grandchildren, sister Linda and her family, his Emmaus Community, and his many friends. He loved hunting, building with wood, traveling (by car) and spending time with family and friends.
Wayne is survived by Sharon Pehl, his loving wife of 22 years; son, Eric Pehl (Jade) of Kerrville; daughter, Angie Regmund of Corpus Christi; grandchildren, Emma Regmund, Braxton Pehl, Addy Regmund and Kaylyn Pehl; stepsons, Tim (Mary Ellen) Clarkson of Austin, and Greg (Eursula) Clarkson of Winter Park, Florida; step-grandchildren, Will, Caroline and Spencer Clarkson of Austin; his dedicated sister and best friend, Linda Molberg and her husband Kenneth; his brother, Perry Pehl; and sisters, Gennie Ward and Elaine Oldham; and many nieces and nephews.