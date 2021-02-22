James Roger Alexander
Services Thursday
KERRVILLE— Services for James Roger Alexander, 81, of Ingram, who died Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in a Kerrville hospital, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Grimes Funeral Chapels, officiated by the Rev. Frankie Enloe. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
John Richard Barker
Services Saturday
ABILENE — Services for John Richard Barker, 57, of Ovalo, who died Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in an Abilene hospital, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Wild Ride Ministries in Harper, officiated by Pastor Mike Weaver. Interment will follow in Harper Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Lynn Cox
No services planned
KERRVILLE — There will be no local services at this time for Lynn Cox, 74, of Kerrville, who died Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home.
Sara Jo Williams Holcomb
Services Thursday
CARROLLTON — Graveside services for Sara Jo Williams Holcomb, 90, of Carrollton, who died Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Carrollton, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Hunt Japonica Cemetery, with Rand Zuber and Rustin Zuber officiating.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the local food banks or In Search of the Lord’s Way.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Kenneth Warren May
No services planned
KERRVILLE — No services will be held for Kenneth Warren May, 66, of Kerrville, who died Wednesday,
Feb. 10, 2021, in a local hospital.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Barbara Gail Riley
Services Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI — Funeral service and viewing for Barbara Gail Riley, 73, of Kerrville, who died Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Corpus Christi, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville, with Roy Riley officiating. A private family burial will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Luanne Hicks Schmedemann
Services held
KERRVILLE — Memorial services for Luanne Hicks Schmedemann, 86, who died Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, were at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church, Kerrville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to the Texas A&M Foundation, 401 George Bush Drive, College Station, TX 77840. Please designate the Drs. Ivan and Luanne Schmedemann Endowed Scholarship in the memo line of the check. To give by credit card, please go to www.txamfoundation.com, click on the Give Now button on the top right, select give to an unlisted account, then type in Schmedemann Endowed Scholarship in the box provided.
To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.ebensberger-fisher.com.
Arrangements are with Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home of Boerne.