INGRAM — Geneva Annette Lewis, 87, went to be with The Lord on Jan. 25, 2022. She was born in England, Arkansas, to Thelma and Archie Bradshaw and moved to Little Rock, Arkansas, at 3 years old. She loved growing up there. She attended schools there and went to nursing school at Baptist Medical Center and University of Arkansas. After graduating she went into Nursing, and this was her calling. She loved the profession.
Geneva married in 1955 and had three children: Toni Marie and twins Cheryl and Roy Glen Jr. She retired from nursing in 1994. In 1997 she moved to California to be close to both daughters and family.