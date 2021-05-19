Linore Webster Hobbs Cleveland

Linore grew up as the oldest of three siblings in suburban Detroit. She graduated valedictorian from Michigan State University in Mathematics. In 1963, she went to work for IBM and became the first woman manager in a technical area, where she met her husband, Reg. After receiving her master’s degree in computer science from Polytechnic Institute of New York, she taught computer science programming at Vassar College. When the family moved to Tokyo, she returned to work for IBM in the Tokyo Research Division and also taught programming at Tokyo University. After returning to the U.S., Linore continued her work with IBM programming research until retiring in Texas. Retirement allowed her to focus on her passion for dogs. While she was working, she also entered shows with Corgis, and she later became a lover of the Puli breed. Linore participated in various activities with her dogs, including agility trials, herding and dance. She opened a dog training center in Kerrville and devoted her time to helping people optimize their relationships with their dogs. She also volunteered as the Treasurer to the Kathleen C. Cailloux Humane Society of Kerrville and as the editor of The Puli News for the Puli Club of America as well as its treasurer. She enjoyed spending time with friends and their dogs in the Puli Club of San Antonio and the Puli Club of America. Linore’s interests included other culture’s cooking, crocheting, sewing, gardening and birding. She self-taught a knowledge of electrical wiring to wire their retirement home among other houses she’d lived in with her family. During her children’s youth, she was active in all their activities including serving as a Girl Scouts troop leader and soccer coach. Her love of learning was evident to all, and she instilled this value in her children. She was a strong, independent woman, open to new ideas and who did not mind differing from the common path to achieve her goals and objectives. Her can-do attitude was an inspiration to everyone who knew her.
Linore is survived by her husband, Reg; brother, Dr. Linn W. Hobbs; children, Andrew, Krisi and Heather; five grandchildren, Kendi, Molly, Lilly, Elijah and Bailey; and her great-granddaughter, Everly Bee. Her model of curiosity, kindness and resilience will be cherished and missed by all.