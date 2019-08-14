Jamal Dotson Hudson was born November 26, 1997, and passed away on August 12, 2019, at the age of 21.
Jamal was a kind and sensitive person. He felt compassion for people who were in need, and he enjoyed music and writing.
He was a good and gracious young man who often thought of others before himself.
He had a strong work ethic, which helped him earn the respect of his friends and colleagues.
May those who were blessed to know Jamal honor his beautiful and giving spirit by sharing hope and kindness with others today and always. He will be missed.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.