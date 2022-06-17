Rachael Ann De La Cruz, of Kerrville, went to be with the Lord on June 15, 2022, in her hometown of Kerrville. She was born in Kerrville to Leonardo and Olga Ramirez on August 5, 1975. She married Jacob De La Cruz on July 13, 2012, in Kerrville.
She attended Tivy High School and Conlee’s College of Cosmetology. She worked as a hairdresser for many years. Rachael later began her career in the restaurant industry, where she was a server for many years. Rachael was a social butterfly and enjoyed meeting new people and chatting up a storm. These last few years, Rachael decided to take a break from the food industry. She opened her own residential cleaning company, “Keeping it Clean by Rae.” Rachael’s love for her children was like no other. Her grandbabies meant the world to her. Everyone who knew Rachael can testify to her goofy, outgoing and loving personality. Rachael was blessed with a huge family who loved her dearly.