Charles Ridge Floyd was born on February 5, 1963, to Norma Jean Hess Floyd and Rep. Paul Whitfield Floyd Jr. in Houston, Texas. He left us all too soon on November 1, 2021.
Ridge graduated from Waltrip High School, where he was a Ram Handler, and from The University of Texas at Austin with a degree in Communications. A performer since birth, Ridge started taking piano lessons when he was 18 months old. He joined the Singing Boys of Houston as a child and performed throughout Europe. Ridge toured the world as a classical concert pianist, served as Music Director at Camp Stewart and headed the Hill Country Children’s Choir at Camp Waldemar (both in Hunt, Texas). Ridge released three CDs of his compositions — “Japonica,” “FM 1340” and “Live at the Alamo” — and was profiled on the “Texas Country Reporter” feature “Piano Across Texas.” His artistry extended to landscape architecture, and through his company In the Garden, Ridge designed and installed some of the most stunning gardens in Texas.