Lida Oliver Pitts
Services Saturday
KERRVILLE — Funeral services for Lida Oliver Pitts, 91, of Kerrville, who died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at her residence, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, with a visitation preceding the service at 1 p.m.
Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice, Peterson Hospice or St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Virginia Lou Roberts
Services Friday
KERRVILLE — Services for Virginia Lou Roberts, 81, of Kerrville, who died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at her residence, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Trinity Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. John Wheat. Private family services will be at Garden of Memories. Viewing will be held all day Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
Thomas Wayne Waller
Services at a later date
COMFORT — Memorial services for Thomas Wayne Waller, 77, of Center Point, who died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in a Comfort care center, will be at a later date.
