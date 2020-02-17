Arthur Soterios Docos, of Kerrville, passed away on February 12, 2020, in Kerrville, Texas. He was born in Manchester, New Hampshire, to Soterios Docos and Anite LeMarch Docos on September 12, 1936. Art married Helen Josephine (Josie) Poole on August 5, 1961, at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Kerrville, Texas.
Art went to school in Manchester, New Hampshire. He was a veteran of the Viet Nam War, serving in the United States Air Force. After he retired from the military in 1974, he and Josie moved back to Kerrville, Texas. He worked for many years as an electrician. He and Josie loved to go camping in their trailer. They also enjoyed bicycle riding. They both loved their English sheepdogs, of which they had many over the years.
Art was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Josie Docos; his mother and father, Anite LeMarch and Soterios Docos; and his brothers, Andre and George Docos.
Art is survived by his two sisters-in-law, Janey Priour of Kerrville, Texas, and Jackie Poole of Fort Davis, Texas. He is also survived by a niece, Becky Priour; and two nephews, Kyle Priour and John T. Priour, all of Kerrville, Texas. He is also survived by seven grandnieces and nephews and their spouses and numerous great-grandnieces and nephews. He is also survived by many great-nieces and nephews, Andre Docos of Oswego, New York; Andy, Richard and George Docos of Manchester, New Hampshire; and Carol St. Onge of Deerfield, New Hampshire.
Memorial Mass will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Notre Dame Catholic Church.
A memorial service for Mr. and Mrs. Docos will be at 2 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels, officiated by the Rev. Frankie Enloe.
A private burial will be at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas.
Memorials may be given to Notre Dame Catholic Church or the Disabled Veterans.
