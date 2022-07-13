H. Virgil Justice III, of Kerrville, passed away on June 27th, 2022. He was born on May 17th, 1951, in West Columbia, Texas, to H.V. Justice Jr. and Bernice Wilke Justice. Virgil attended the University of Texas in Austin and graduated in 1972 with a Bachelor of Economics. He married Janet Winston Justice, his high school sweetheart, on January 26th, 1973. They had two sons, H. Virgil Justice IV and Mark Andrew Justice.
His first job, after graduating from college, was as an Underwriter with Northwestern National Insurance Co. in Austin, Texas, subsequently he worked for a few other insurance companies, in various other positions including marketing, claims and division manager. This experience allowed him to enter into an agreement and ultimately acquire the Stell-Jeter insurance agency in Kerrville in 1979; after which the family officially relocated here. He continued his career, building it into First Insurance Agency of the Hill Country, and eventually opened a satellite office in Comfort, Texas, in 2006. In 1983, family friend, Amy Bowen, joined on as well, working with Virgil in the business, up until her retirement in 2020. In 2007, his youngest son, Mark, joined the agency as a partner, after graduating from college. Mark became a partner when then partner, Jim Stehling, retired in 2010 and went on to become President in 2020. Since then, Virgil semi-retired, working three days a week in the Comfort office location, up until his passing recently. During his career, he held several insurance licenses and earned many distinguished accreditations, including a licensed Risk Manager, a certified Property and Casualty Underwriter and Certified Insurance Counselor for almost 40 years.