KERRVILLE — Roger Dale Liesmann was born July 21, 1941, in Kerrville, TX, to his mother Velma Faye Liesmann and father Arnold Liesmann. Roger passed away peacefully at the age of 80 on Aug. 13, 2021, at his home surrounded by family. He was a member at Victory Baptist Church in Kerrville.
Known to many as “Daddy” or “Papa,” he will be deeply missed by those who had the joy of knowing him. He loved the color red, chicken nuggets, Dr Pepper and John Wayne. He enjoyed spending time piddling around outside, feeding deer and tending to his chickens. He was a collector of many things, such as old tools, metal and just about anything else he could get his hands on. He greatly enjoyed spending time with his family, especially on their many trips into town. Roger will be remembered for his joyful smile, contagious laugh, homemade deer jerky and his deep love for his family. Roger was a great father, a loving grandfather and his family and friends are blessed to have known him.
