Services pending Apr 24, 2020 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Phillip ReinhardKERRVILLE — Services for Phillip Reinhard, 72, of Kerrville, who died Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Kerrville, are pending and, when complete, will be announced by Kerrville Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Today's front page Daily Times Daily Times Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Online Poll What do you miss most since the start of coronavirus? Share with us what you miss most. You voted: Going to work Eating at a restaurant Watching sports Going to church Going on a day trip Going to a winery Visiting out-of-town friends and relatives Going to a bar Getting a hair cut Getting manicure or pedicure Watching your kids playing sports Going to a winery Going to the dentist Going to school Vote View Results Back