Dan L. Sparkman, 72, of Kerrville, Texas, passed from this life on January 19, 2022.
Dan was born on August 2, 1949, in Brownwood, Texas, to Lewis Aaron Sparkman and Lorine Louise Konze, and grew up in Lampasas, Texas. He served as a Medical Service Specialist in the Air Force from January 1971 through December 1976 and achieved the rank of Sergeant. After being honorably discharged, Dan pursued his Registered Nurse license at San Jacinto College. Dan went on to devote 35 years to nursing, ultimately retiring as Director of Nursing at Kerrville State Hospital.