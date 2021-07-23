David Kent Hendrickson, of Kerrville, passed away Monday, July 12, 2021, at the age of 83. He was born Nov. 5, 1937, in Carrington, ND. He earned his BS in Music Education from North Dakota State University in 1960 and MA in Music Education from Colorado State College (now University of Northern Colorado) in 1968. David taught music (band and chorus) and math for 43 years in Sykeston, Cathay and Towner, ND, and San Antonio, TX.
David was an active member of Zion Lutheran and St. Paul’s United Methodist Church and enjoyed singing in the choir and playing the cornet and trombone for special occasions. His hobbies included golf, travel, music and Hill Country Chorale.
