A good and faithful servant, Rebecca Gillespie was born Rebecca Bernal on Dec. 11, 1944, in San Antonio, Texas, and passed away Sept. 27, 2021. She was raised by her mother, Luz Dimas Bernal, and grandfather, Ysidro Dimas. On April 20, 1969, she married the love of her life, Floyd William Gillespie, who died in 2016. Both were graduates of South San Antonio High School. She was a member of Church of God 7th Day.
She is survived by her siblings, Marcos Bernal (Vita) and Maria Banda, both of Houston; her half-siblings, Samuel Bernal (Elena) and Verna Bernal; her children, Loretta Gillespie of Oak Park, IL, and Bill Gillespie (Susan) of San Antonio; her grandchildren, Delila (Garrett) Hill, Kaley Gillespie, Haley Gillespie, April Gillespie, Nicholas Daniel, Alayna Donohue; and numerous nieces and nephews, including her special niece, Lucy Bernal Cantu.