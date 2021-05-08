Darrell M. McSloy

Darrell Marcus McSloy was born in Great Falls, Montana, to Ralph Frank McSloy and Anna Jo Beauford McSloy. His family moved to Harlingen when he was 6 years old, where he later attended Harlingen High School. Darrell was drafted into the United States military in January 1967 and was honorably discharged in December 1968. Darrell received his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Texas A&I University – Kingsville. He taught Special Education Self Contained Class at Crockett Elementary for 25 years and also taught at Scarborough Elementary in Houston ISD for five years. Darrell met and married his wife, Mary Helen Mangum, in 1975. They had three children: one son, Robert Jeffrey McSloy, and two daughters, Jerri Ann McSloy and Billie Jo Lansford, along with two grandchildren, Nathaniel Eugene and Timothy Charles.
For most of Darrell’s life, he owned a motorcycle and loved riding around the country. He also loved tinkering with motorcycles and cars, which led to him building an antique pickup for drag racing. He enjoyed bracket racing and did well. He raced mainly at a track north of Edinburg. He won many races, and the whole family enjoyed going and watching him race. When not prepping his car for racing, he liked going to car shows and sitting around with the guys talking about cars. He also enjoyed traveling different places in the family RV. He made friends everywhere he lived and traveled.