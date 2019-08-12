Betty Irene (Parker) Murphy passed away on Aug. 10, 2019 in Kerrville. She was born in Akron, Ohio, to Grady H. Parker and Irene V. Parker on Sept. 4, 1930. She married James W. Murphy June 27, 1953, in Akron, Ohio.
Betty was co-owner of Hi-Tech Co., Kerrville, which manufactured specialized pliers to service retaining rings. She and her staff coordinated sales with customers and representatives and managed accounts receivable and payable and personnel functions. After the sale of Hi-Tech Co., Betty traveled the world with her husband and family.
Betty had great pride and affection to be with her family while cruising.
She is survived by son, Robert J. Murphy and wife, Deborah Mitchell; daughter, Ellen M. Townsend and husband, Peter B. Townsend; grandson, Benjamin P. Townsend and wife, Alexandra N. Townsend; and husband, James W. Murphy.
Betty Murphy enjoyed knowing the members and staff and participating in activities at Riverhill Country Club. She was especially pleased to be a member of the “Betty” Golf Group and enjoyed having many friends in Kerrville.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Grimes Funeral Chapels with the Rev. Dwight Foster officiating. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Columbarium.
Memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.