KERRVILLE — Douglas M. Rowan, 69, passed away after a long illness on September 26, 2019 in Kerrville at his home.
He was born on Aug. 20, 1950 in Leakey, TX to John B. Rowan Sr. and Mildred Naomi Silvers Rowan. Doug lived his early life in Leakey and Lompoc, California. Later in life moving to Ingram and Marble Falls. After his mother’s passing, he lived and worked as a house painter in Houston, Highlands and Baytown area. Eventually settling back into Ingram where he worked with his brother as a painter.
Doug loved to play pool and listening to country music. He also enjoyed fishing and being on the river with a campfire visiting with family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Virginia Rae Brooks; three brothers, Gordon Ivy Lee Rowan, Oscar Calvin Rowan and JB Rowan Jr and several other family members.
Douglas is survived by his brother, Charlie Wesley Rowan of Ingram; son, Justin Wayne Rowan of Monahans (Doug was so very proud of his son and loved him); several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Memorial service will be 10:30am, October 26, 2019 at Wright’s Funeral Parlor. Interment at the Leakey Cemetery will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Hill Country Youth Ranch, Ingram.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Wright’s Funeral Parlor.