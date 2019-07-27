Robert Allen Bell was born on September 7, 1934, in Houston, Texas. He passed away at his home Monday evening, July 22, 2019, at the age of 84.
Robert was the son of Dr. William E. Bell and Marvyn Hirsch Bell from Kerrville, Texas. He was a graduate of Tivy High School (1952) and graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 1957.
In 1960, he married the love of his life, Georganna Grebe Bell, at St. Johns Episcopal Church in Houston, Texas. They were married for 57 years.
Robert is survived by his wife, Georganna; daughter, Cynthia Lorraine Proctor and husband, David from Georgetown, Texas; and son, Jeffrey Allen Bell and wife, Kathy from San Antonio, Texas. Robert had four grandchildren, Kirsten Proctor Horne, Cody Proctor, Elizabeth Bell and Katelyn Proctor. He also is survived by brothers, Arthur Bell and Donald Bell.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Elaine “Wilma” Chapman.
Robert loved the Texas Hill Country and his Tivy High School friends. He had a special love for the water, especially the Guadalupe River. During his high school years, he was a lifeguard at the Kerrville city pool. His love for swimming continued through his college years, when he accepted a full scholarship and was named captain for the University of Texas swim team.
He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. He began his career as a sales representative for Pillsbury Food Company and then Pfizer. Robert then began his career as a financial advisor with EF Hutton in Austin, Texas, before retiring at AG Edwards.
In 2005, Robert and his wife moved back to his beloved Texas Hill Country.
Robert had a great sense of humor and was known for his practical jokes, which started way back in high school with putting a snake in his teacher’s desk, followed by her exiting the classroom down the fire escape. He was known to answer his phone only speaking Spanish… Bueno!
His hobbies included swimming, bicycling, triathlons, scuba diving and astronomy. He also loved hunting and fishing, especially dove and quail hunting in West Texas, and bay fishing in Port Aransas. Many memories made.
Robert was a member of the Masons in Austin and was known as “Ding Dong” the clown within his chapter. Robert had made a scuba video to benefit the children’s burn center. He was a member of the Kerrville Trail Blazers walking club. He loved spending time with his high school classmates from Tivy, and he was active in their annual reunions. Robert was also involved in the Hunt United Methodist Church men’s Tuesday Bible Study group. Robert loved spending time with his family. He was a very devoted follower of Jesus Christ, husband, father and grandfather.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at the Hunt United Methodist Church, officiated by the Rev. Paul Harris.
Special thanks to Alamo Hospice, his caregivers throughout his journey, and especially Kathy Lara.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hunt United Methodist Church, Alamo Hospice and/or the Elks Club in Kerrville.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.