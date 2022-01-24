Shirley Barth, 89, of Kerrville, passed away peacefully on her terms on January 11, 2022, in Kerrville. She was born in San Antonio to Floyd and Lorraine Burr on July 30, 1932. She married Ray Barth on August 18, 1950, in San Antonio and they were married for 56 years.
Shirley worked in many areas throughout her life. She and her husband were in the oil and gas industry while living in Houston and Galveston until they retired. Shirley was on the City Council of Jamaica Beach, Texas, early in her first retirement. She went on to retire again and went into the exotic ranching business in La Grange, Texas. After retiring a third time, she moved to Kerrville, where she continued to be involved in the community with the local Republican Party chapter and local Republican Women’s chapter. She also volunteered for the local Pregnancy Resource Center.