Javier M. Campos, MD, age 46, went to his eternal home with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday August 31, 2021. Javier fought the good fight, he finished the race, he kept the faith (II Timothy 4:7).
A beloved husband, father, son, brother, friend and physician, Javier is survived by his wife, Tiffaney Amber; their two children, Juliana Faith (11) and Solomon Manuel (5); parents, Juan Manuel Campos, M.D., and Esther Lucy Campos of McAllen, TX; siblings, Joaquin Miguel Campos, Rebecca Ruth Campos, Monica Haydee Campos Bowers; and many more relatives.
