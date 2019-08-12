KERRVILLE — Joan M. Boussu, 91, passed from this life on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in Kerrville, Texas. Joan was born to Harold W. Price and Alice E. (Hough) Price on May 15, 1928.
Joan was born and raised in Hurley, South Dakota. She married Marvin F. Boussu on March 21, 1948, in Brooking, South Dakota. They moved to Kerrville in 1983, where Joan was a longtime member of St. Paul Methodist Church, Turtle Creek Sewing Club and Eastern Star.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Alice Price; husband, Marvin F. Boussu; and brothers, John Price, Harold Price and James Price.
Those who are left to honor and cherish her memory include her children, John and Carmen Boussu of Wyoming, Jeff and Debbie Boussu of New York, Brian Boussu and Melissa Kindig of Massachusetts, Fred Boussu of Florida, Sheila Taylor of Massachusetts and Annette Lane of New Hampshire.
In lieu of floral tributes, the family has requested memorial donations be made to Peterson Hospice in Joan’s memory.
Visitation was held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kerrville Funeral Home, with a private family interment to be held at a later date.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory at www.kerrvillefuneralhometx.com by selecting Obituaries. Select “Sign Guestbook” at the top right of the individual memorial.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral, 830-895-5111.