Angelina Hernandez
Mass Friday
KERRVILLE — Mass for Angelina Hernandez, 90, of Kerrville, who died Monday, June 15, 2020, in a local care center, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at Notre Dame Catholic Church. Rosary will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Burial will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels.
Athanasios Kyriakopoulos
Mass Thursday
SAN ANTONIO — Mass for Athanasios Kyriakopoulos, 67, of Harper, who died Thursday, June 11, 2020, in San Antonio, will be at 9 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Harper, celebrated by Father Martin Garcia and Deacon Curtis Klein. Interment will follow in the St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Matthew Dillon Neel
Services Saturday
INGRAM — Services for Matthew Dillon Neel, 16, of Ingram, who died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at his residence, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Interment will follow at Nichols Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Phillip John Reinhard
Services Wednesday
KERRVILLE — Services for Phillip John Reinhard, 72, of Kerrville, who died Thursday, April 23, 2020, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Kerrville, with interment to follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Fredericksburg.
Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at Kerrville Funeral Home.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home
Albert Edward “Ed” Williamson Jr.
Services Thursday
KERRVILLE — Services for Albert Edward “Ed” Williamson Jr., 93, of Kerrville, who died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at his residence, will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Park Cities Presbyterian Church, 4124 Oak Lawn, Dallas. Social distancing will be required.
If you are unable to attend, the service will be live-streamed at www.PCPC.org/livestream or afterwards on the PCPC Facebook page.
Donations in Ed’s memory may be made to Dallas 24 Hour Club, 4636 Ross Ave., Dallas, TX 75204 (Dallas24HourClub.org); or to Crossroads Community Services at First United Methodist Church, 1928 Ross Ave., Dallas, TX 75201.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.