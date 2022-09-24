Marguerite Ann “Margie” Oosterman, 89, mother, animal lover, avid bridge player and devout Catholic, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sept. 12, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Margie was born in St. Louis on Nov. 5, 1932, to Edward and Ann Kropp. An only child, they soon moved to San Antonio, where she attended Our Lady of the Lake for 16 years from elementary school through college. She married Jack Flume in 1953 and moved to Spokane, WA, in 1966, where they raised 6 children, as well as ponies, horses and dogs. Margie moved back to her beloved Texas, where she married Benno Oosterman. After a successful career as a court reporter from 1979-86, she and Benno moved to the Hill Country and started their retirement hobby of raising Boer goats, only to find it became a full-time job. She loved her ranch and her life in Texas surrounded by her many dogs, llamas, miniature donkeys, hundreds of goats and abundant views and wildlife.
Margie was preceded in death by her husband, and is survived by her six children, Stephen (Sandy) Flume, David (Shiree) Flume, Nancy (Nick) Karis, Patrick (Michelle) Flume, Cynthia (Jean-Marc) Fray, Christopher (Beth) Flume, and grandchildren, Leslie, Juliette, Michael, Jonathan, Victoria, Elizabeth, Hannah, Jackie, Connor and Jordan, and great-grandchildren, Steven and Lily.