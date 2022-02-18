Donald Earl Hainlen went to join our savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday morning, February 16, 2022, surrounded by the love and comfort of his family. Bom June 2, 1932, in a small home near Converse, Indiana, Don grew up working in his family’s apple orchard. He had many close friends and extended family in Indiana, and he enjoyed being a manager for his small high school’s basketball team. He trapped animals for extra money, but soon abandoned that to raise raccoons and he had several as pets.
After high school, he and a couple of buddies got on a bus and traveled to San Antonio, Texas, where they were stationed at Lackland Air Force Base. While in the Air Force, Don joined the Travis Park United Methodist Church and became part of their youth group. There he met his future wife, Gwendolyn Harrell. They married on July 25, 1953. Don made many close friends in Texas and became a frequent visitor at a friend’s ranch near Medina.