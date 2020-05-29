Steven Napper
Services June 6
ODESSA — Memorial services for Steven Napper, 71, of Odessa, formerly of Ingram, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at American Heritage Funeral Home and Cemetery, 4100 FM 1788, Midland.
A second memorial will held in Amarillo, with the date to be announced at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, donation in Steve’s name may be made to the Kwahadi Museum of the American Indian, P. O. Box 32125, Amarillo, TX 79120. All contributions are tax deductible.
Linda Carolyn (Thomas) Machann
Services held
SPRING — Linda Carolyn (Thomas) Machann, 77, of Hemphill, formerly of Kerrville, died Sunday, May 17, 2020. She was laid to rest in the Providence Baptist Cemetery, near Caldwell, on Friday, May 22, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests any gifts be made to support the Alzheimer’s Association – Capital of Texas Chapter (https://alz.org/texascapital?set=1).
Glenn Hollister “Holly” Shirley
Services Aug. 8
KERRVILLE — A memorial service for Glenn Hollister “Holly” Shirley, 83 of Kerrville, who died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Peterson Regional Medical Center, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church in Kerrville.
Memorial contributions in Holly’s honor may be made to Zion Lutheran Church in Kerrville or to the charity of your choice.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.