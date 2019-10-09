Roy Thompson passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019, at his daughters home in College Station. He fought a long courageous battle with cancer.
Roy was a resident of Kerrville and had grown up in Cameron, graduating from Yoe High in 1968.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Blondie and Louise Thompson; and his son, Kristopher Thompson.
He is survived by his daughter, Kelly, and her daughters, Kendall and Bailey, all of College Station, Texas.
He also is survived by his siblings, Douglas Irby and wife Geneva of Lexington, Texas, Patti Brown of Kerrville, Texas, Loyd Thompson and wife Mag of Kerrville, Texas, John Thompson and wife Vera of Lago Vista, Texas, and Judy Doiel and husband Calvin of Perryton, Texas; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who were very special to him.
Memorials may be made to www.johnsboys.com.
A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced on Roy’s tribute page at www.hillierfuneralhome.com.
Hillier Funeral Home of College Station is in charge of arrangements.