Denise “Nia” Ursic-Lee, 70, of Kerrville went home to be with her Lord on Monday, August 26, 2019. She went peacefully at her home surrounded by friends.
She was the daughter of Sally Mae Meyers-Ursic and Roudolf Joseph Ursic. She grew up on Queen Anne’s Hill in Seattle, Washington.
As the ’60s were coming to a close, Nia was completing her degree at Washington University, Seattle, Washington, in the field of Science. The death of a dear friend in college compelled her to fulfill their dream to move to Alaska. She taught school there for five years. She returned to the lower 48 with an acquired companion, her malamute, Echo.
She later married Donald Lee, and they relocated in Kerrville, Texas, in the ’80s. She followed her heart’s desire to know all she could about God and to teach. She tutored many children, in her home with a reading program she wrote and self-published.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Sally Ursic; adopted father, Rudolph Ursic; biological father, William Henry Carskadden; and twin brother, Dan Ursic; and Echo.
Those left to cherish her memory include her two sisters, Tracy Heffelfinger of Clinton Washington, and Lynn and husband, Mark San Edie of Oakland, California; and half-sister, Bambi Heiserman; her once husband and dear friend in the end, Donald Lee of San Marcos; nieces, nephews and many friends and neighbors.
In lieu of a service, we invite all who knew her to sign the guest book online at www.kerrvillefuneralhometx.com, sharing a story of how you met Nia Lee and any endearing story of her.
