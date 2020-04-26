James B. Adams
KERRVILLE — Services for James B. Adams, 93, of Kerrville, who died Saturday, April 25, 2020, in a local hospital, are pending at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
George Carriker
KERRVILLE — Services for George Carriker, 69, of Kerrville, who died Saturday, April 25, 2020, in a local care center, are pending at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Susanne Graham
KERRVILLE — Services for Susanne Graham, 94, of Kerrville, who died Friday, April 24, 2020, at her residence, are pending at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Pamela Lopez
KERRVILLE — Services for Pamela Lopez, 51, of Kerrville, who died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at her residence, are pending at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.