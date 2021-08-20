Bernadette Wagner Jones

Bernadette Wagner Jones

Bernadette Wagner Jones, 100, who was lovingly known as “Bunny” by her family and friends, passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021, at a local assisted living facility.

She was a native of San Antonio and graduate of Brackenridge High School, where she was a proud member of the Purple Jackets cheer squad. She met her future husband-to-be, Clyde Jones, on a blind date. They were married on January 5, 1941, and became Kerrville residents in the mid-1940s. Bunny and Clyde, along with Al and Florence Mason, co-owned Kerrville Radio Station KERV for 12 years.