Bernadette Wagner Jones, 100, who was lovingly known as “Bunny” by her family and friends, passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021, at a local assisted living facility.
She was a native of San Antonio and graduate of Brackenridge High School, where she was a proud member of the Purple Jackets cheer squad. She met her future husband-to-be, Clyde Jones, on a blind date. They were married on January 5, 1941, and became Kerrville residents in the mid-1940s. Bunny and Clyde, along with Al and Florence Mason, co-owned Kerrville Radio Station KERV for 12 years.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.