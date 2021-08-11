Charles E. Sherrill Jr., a highly respected trial Judge who served the State of Texas for over 50 years, died at the age of 94 on August 3, 2021, in Austin, Texas. He was a man of faith, a true gentleman and a beloved father who lived his life well. Born in 1927 to Rebecca Smith Sherrill and Charles E. Sherrill Sr. in Seagraves, Texas.
As an only child, he was raised working in the family hardware store and graduated from Seagraves High in 1944. Attending Texas Tech, Class of 1948, he studied electrical engineering, accounting and graduated with a BBA degree. Charles served in the USA Naval Intelligence toward the end of WW ll. His education continued at The University of Texas Law School, where he received his law degree in 1951. His career began in Austin with moves to San Angelo, Midland, Fort Stockton, Sonora and Kerrville. While in private practice in West Texas, Governor John Connally, in 1963, appointed him Judge of the 112th District. Charles was among the first graduates of the National College of Trial Judges at the University of Nevada. He was known throughout Texas for his incredible ability to settle and move cases rapidly without compromising the quality of justice. From 1981, he served as a Senior State Judge throughout Texas. He received recognitions the judiciary, as well as various community and church boards he had the honor to serve on.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.