Naomi Luz Quevedo, 19, of Kerrville, Texas, passed from this life on April 24, 2021. She was born February 18, 2002, in San Marcos to parents, Manuel Alcaraz and Gabriela Quevedo. She grew up in Ingram, Texas, and graduated from Tom Moore High School in 2020. She was going to school to be a Dental Assistant. She was a very loving and caring person who loved to spend time with her friends and family.
She is survived by her mother, Gabriela Quevedo; father, Manuel Alcaraz; sisters, Kimberly Rangel, Xochtil Alcaraz and Yaretzi Alcaraz; brothers, Anthony Alcaraz and John Alcaraz; grandparents, Bonifacio Quevedo and Yolanda Garcia; as well as numerous uncles, aunts and friends.