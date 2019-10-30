Charlotte Wigzell Logan was born in Houston, Texas, on July 15, 1924. She passed away October 28, 2019, at age 95 in Kerrville, Texas.
Charlotte was a life-long active member of United Methodist churches in Dallas, Houston and at Coker UMC in San Antonio. She attended Highland Park High School in Dallas, Texas, and received a B.A. degree from The University of Texas at Austin in 1946, where she was a member of Alpha Phi Fraternity. She retired from Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio after 22 years of service and was active with The SwRI Retiree Lunch Bunch.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert S. Logan; step-daughter, Dorinda Stanush; and step-son, Bernard Logan.
Charlotte is survived by daughters, Laura Shrader and husband, Greg and Kay Kelley and husband, Jim; step-sons, Robert Logan and Michael Logan; and step-daughter, Mary Louise Williams; 16 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Sixty relatives recently gathered in Kerrville to celebrate her 95th birthday.
Charlotte’s graciousness and love of everyone she came in contact with and her wonderful sense of humor will be missed.
The family wishes to thank Caring Senior Services, especially Lynne Robinson, and Peterson Hospice, especially Jesse Parkman, RN, and all their special employees for the wonderfully outstanding care they gave Charlotte.
Charlotte’s body was willed to The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, where she joined other “Honored Silent Teachers.” Her last unselfish gift will fulfill a vital need in the training of future health-care professionals.
A celebration of her life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, 321 Thompson Dr., Kerrville.
In lieu of flowers, please give a memorial contribution in Charlotte’s memory to Coker UMC Music Fund, 231 East North Loop Road, San Antonio, TX 78216; or Brookwood in Georgetown, 905 N. Church St., Georgetown, TX 78626; or a charity of your choice.