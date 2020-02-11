Sandra Lynn Thomason, 45, of Ingram, Texas, passed from this life on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at a local hospital.
Sandy was born July 20, 1974, to Robert F. and Jo Lynn Thompson Miller in Eureka, California. She was a happy baby. She was primarily raised in McKinleyville, California, and graduated from McKinleyville High School.After graduation, she studied cosmetology at Fredericks and Charles Beauty College and became a hair stylist. At a young age, Sandy met the love of her life, Tim Thomason, in McKinleyville at church, and they were married on February 27, 1999, in Eureka. At a later date, Tim and Sandy entered ministry and moved to Vacaville, California.
On July 2, 2005, a blessed addition to the family, Madisen Page Thomason, was born. Sandy loved being a mom and wife and was great at it. She loved her family. In 2010, the family moved to Kerrville. Tim invented Nature Blinds, and Sandy was his life partner in the business. She was a go-getter, always helping where needed. Sandy served in PTO and helped with all of Madisen’s school events. Sandy was a talented decorator and would decorate with her friend, Quinette Goodman, for all occasions. When Madisen joined sports, Sandy and Tim were her biggest fans. Sandy never met a stranger, and made many friends in her life. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. If there were a few words to describe Sandy they would be “Christ-like love.”
Sandy was preceded in death by her mother, Jo Lynn Miller; grandparents, Earl H. and Opal Mae Thompson; mother-in-law, Claudia Thomason; brother-in-law, Scott Thomason; grandparents, Lurie and Lee Thomason; grandparents, Clarence F. and Ruby Miller; and cousin, Rebecca Kather.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Tim Thomason; daughter, Madison P. Thomason; sister, Christina Parker; father-in-law, Claud Thomason; father, Robert F. Miller; uncle, Dan Thomason and wife, Sue; uncle, Tom Thompson and wife, Ginny; nephew, Ryan Thomason and wife, Emily; nephew, Bryce Parker; niece, Phoebe Parker; many cousins and special friends.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Impact Christian Fellowship in Kerrville. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Kerrville Funeral Home.
To help the Thomason family, an account has been set up at Kerr County Federal Credit Union in Tim Thomason’s name; please contact Catherine Kling or Corey Chilton.
