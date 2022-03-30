Barbara Pearl (Mullins) DeLesdernier

Barbara Pearl DeLesdernier was born July 31, 1936, to Lonnie Lonzo and Eva Pearl Mullins in San Antonio, Texas. She was a resident of Pipe Creek for 43 years. She was a devoted wife, mother and friend to many, always there to lend a hand, a heart, an ear. She was a naturalist at heart and loved all animals with a special love for her dogs of many years. An avid horticulturist, she would make every flower bloom. As a lover of horses and deer hunting, she felt the great outdoors was her church and solace.
She lived and loved, living and loving every moment.