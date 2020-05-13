Maisie Meredith
Viewing Thursday
SAN ANTONIO — Viewing for Maisie Meredith, who died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in San Antonio, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Florence White
Services Saturday
KERRVILLE — Graveside services for Florence White, 80, of Kerrville, who died Friday, May 8, 2020, at her residence, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Garden of Memories Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Ernest Taylor.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.