Teresa Diane McDonald

Teresa McDonald, loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and friend, age 58, of Harper, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Harper. She was born in Idabel, Oklahoma, to JuNell Holmes Watkins and Bobby Earl Edwards on August 9, 1962. She married the love of her life, Kenneth Wade McDonald, on February 26, 1983, in Columbus, Texas.
Teresa graduated from Rattan High School in Rattan, Oklahoma. Since then, she has held many jobs. Any of her clients would tell you, she was a fabulous nail tech at The Ritz II in Kerrville, Texas, and had been for over 25 years.
