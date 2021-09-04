Elmo E. “Gene” Rutan

Elmo E. “Gene” Rutan, 75, of Kerrville, passed from this life on August 29, 2021, at his residence. He was born June 1, 1946, in Warren, OH; the son of Emery B. and Eshmael Rutan; one of eight children.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents; and four brothers, Jay, Robert, Gerald and Richard.