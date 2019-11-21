Adolfo G. “Al” Montana, age 81, of St. Charles, formerly of Geneva, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019, at Delnor Hospital in Geneva.
Born on May 5, 1938, in Atascosa, Texas, the son of Evaristo and Paula (Garcia) Montana, he moved to Illinois in 1954, where he met the love of his life, Linda. They married in April 1961 and lived in West Chicago. In 1972, they moved to Geneva, where they lived for 24 years. In 1996, they moved to Kerrville, Texas, and in 2016, they returned to Illinois, where they made St. Charles their home.
He worked as a general contractor for many years, along with Waubonsee Community College in Sugar Grove, Illinois, and for the city of Kerrville Parks Department in Kerrville, Texas.
Al had many hobbies and was a talented woodworker making custom Texas mesquite furniture. He also loved vintage cars, fishing and watching westerns, but his greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with his family, especially with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Linda (Thompson); three children, Cindy (Tom) Butler, Al (Connie), both of Batavia, and Angela (Dan) Stephl of Wasilla, Alaska; four grandchildren, Danielle and Rachel Butler and Jordan and Allison Montana; siblings, Raul Montana and Eudelia Serna, both of West Chicago.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Paul Montana, Juanita Seals and Elvira Aguilar; and his son, Michael, who passed away in December of 2018.
Visitation for Adolfo will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019, from 1 p.m. until the time of his funeral service at 4 p.m. at the Malone Funeral Home 324 E. State St. (Route 38), Geneva with Deacon Greg D’Anna officiating.
Interment will be held privately.
For information, call 630-232-8233 or visit www.malonefh.com.