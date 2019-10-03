Corine Anna Wienecke of Harper passed away on Monday September 30, 2019 at the age of 79. She was born on July 21, 1940 in Fredericksburg to Edwin and Elnora Nixon Strackbein. She married Clifford Wienecke on January 23, 1960 in Harper.
Corine is survived by her children Allen Wienecke and wife Jennifer of Sugarland, Chris Wienecke and wife Cheri of Lometa, Glen Wienecke and wife Nicole of Fredericksburg, Judy Houston and husband Jerry of Harper, Tracey Baumgart and husband Patrick of Coldwell ID, brothers Kermit Strackbein and wife Marion of Harper, Brent Strackbein and wife Veronica of Harper, 14 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband Clifford Wienecke, her parents Edwin and Elnora Strackbein.
Pallbearers are Travis Brown, Johnathan Wienecke, Tyler Wienecke, Jeffrey Wieneck, Nicolas Wienecke, Cameron Wienecke, Jacob Wienecke, Joshua Wienecke, Baily Baumgart, Brayden Baumgart, Brayley Baumgart.
Visitation will take place on Thursday October 3, 2019 from 6:00p.m. -8:00p.m. in the Fredericksburg Funeral Home.
Funeral Service will take place on Friday October 4, 2019 at 12:00p.m. in the St James Lutheran Church in Harper with Scott Hoffman officiating. Interment will follow in the Harper Community Cemetery
Memorial contributions may be made to St. James Lutheran Church, Harper VFD or the charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be left at www.fredericksburg-funerals.com.