Robert Osborne “Bob” Eure
Services Friday
KERRVILLE — Memorial services for Robert Osborne “Bob” Eure, 89, of Kerrville, who died Monday, June 15, 2020, at his residence, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels, officiated by the Rev. John Wheat.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Honor Flight.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels.
Mae Kathryn “Kay” Jones
Services held
KERRVILLE — Funeral services for Mae Kathryn “Kay” Jones, 82, of Kerrville, who died Thursday, June 11, 2020, were at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Kerrville Funeral Home, with the Rev. Sam Ligon officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home.
Jose L. Manzano
Mass Monday
KERRVILLE — Mass for Jose L. Manzano, 63, of Kerrville, who died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in a local hospital, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at Notre Dame Catholic Church, with Father Rafal Duda as celebrant. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Rosary will be at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.