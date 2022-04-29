To read this article and more, subscribe now for as little as $1.99.
Updated: April 29, 2022 @ 11:52 pm
April 30, 2022
Susan Kahn Jefferson
Susan Kahn Jefferson, 80, of Kerrville, died Dec. 2, 2020.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church of Kerrville, 800 Jefferson St.
