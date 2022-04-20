Richard H. Surles Jr. 79, passed away on April 16, 2022, in Kerrville, Texas, at River Hills Health and Rehabilitation under the care of Peterson Hospice. He was born in Norfolk, Virginia, to Richard H. Surles Sr. and Elda Belvin Surles. He married Judith Surles in 1964 in El Paso, Texas.
Richard went to schools all over the world as his father was in the U.S. Army. He graduated from Burges High School in El Paso, Texas. Richard attended Texas A&M University. While there, he was a proud member of the Corps of Cadets. He graduated with a BA in history in 1963. He then graduated from the University of Houston Law School with a JD. He also graduated from the University of Washington with a MS in Law Librarianship.