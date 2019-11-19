Wesley J. Patton, 82 years of age, passed peacefully on November 14, 2019, in Kerrville, Texas. Wesley was born in Paducah, Texas. He was born to Wesley Jackson and Mary Ellen Patton on November 9, 1937. Wesley was married to Mary Ruth Flannery on February 18, 1960, in Amarillo, Texas.
Wesley attended school in Amarillo, Texas. He was a member of the very first graduating class at Palo Duro High School in 1956. While in high school, he participated in 4-H and JROTC. Following high school, he transitioned to West Texas State University, where he obtained a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Agriculture. Following graduation from West Texas State, he moved with his wife and children to Michigan. Wesley worked for Detroit Edison Power company as an Electrical Engineer for more than 25 years.
Wesley was preceded in death by both his parents, as well as his beloved wife, Mary.
Wesley is survived by his daughters, Christina Burgos and husband Rudy, Tamera Villasana and Kimberly Hamson. He also is survived by his grandchildren, Wesley Burgos, Ryan Burgos, Richard Villasana and Sara Villasana; and his great-granddaughter, Aubrey Burgos.
Visitation will take place at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville, Texas, on Friday, November 22, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Grimes Funeral Chapels, officiated by Pastor Mel Hardin of Sunrise Baptist Church of Kerrville, Texas. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery, Mountain Home, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Wesley Burgos, grandson; Ryan Burgos, grandson; Richard Villasana, grandson; Curtis Gion, nephew; Allen J. Bolt, cousin; and Ted J. Seal, nephew.
The family of Wesley J. Patton wish to extend our deepest most sincere thanks to Peterson Hospice team for their kindness and love during this most difficult time.
