Betty Draper Ganc White, 79, of Kerrville, Texas, passed away on July 28, 2022, in Kerrville. She was born in Corpus Christi, Texas, to Bob and Ruth Ganc on March 10, 1943. She married Robert Campbell White on January 27, 1967, in Corpus Christi.
Betty attended high school at W.B. Ray High School in Corpus Christi. She graduated from the University of Texas in Austin and then received her master’s in science education from University of Houston Clear Lake. She worked as a teacher for Webster Intermediate School in Webster, Texas, and Living Stones Christian School in Alvin, Texas. Betty finished out her teaching career with Kerrville ISD at the juvenile detention center. She was proud of her work there and felt like she was able to make a difference to many of her students.