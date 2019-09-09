Roger Clayton Chapman, born Sept. 30, 1926, in Smackover, Arkansas, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Hunt, Texas, where he resided since 1992.
Roger was the son of Myzell Kelly Chapman and husband, Walker LeHugh Chapman, and spent his childhood in Gladewater, Texas. He attended East Texas Baptist University, and joined the Naval Air Service in 1944, serving in the South Pacific. Roger then attended the University of Texas in Austin, graduating in 1949. As an alumnus of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity, he was honored nationally and at the state level for his service. Roger received an honorary doctorate in humanities from East Texas Baptist University in 1984.
Roger was a Senior Games national tennis champion in 1997 and 1999, with his doubles partner, Henry Parish. They also won several state Senior Games. Roger was a charter member of the World Oilman’s Tennis Tournament, and played tennis until age 87.
Roger was a dedicated Christian and a member of Trinity Baptist Church for many years. He attended St. Peter’s Episcopal Church the last several years.
Roger is predeceased by his parents; daughter, Pamela Chapman; grandsons, Clayton and Breck Chapman; sisters, Joyce Chapman Jones and Helen Chapman Williamson; and brother, Theodore Kelly Chapman.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Sandra Smith Chapman; his son, Roger Clayton Chapman Jr.; a granddaughter, Angelle Judice Adams and her husband, Anthony, and great-grandchildren, Austin, Abigail, Anna-Grace and Amelia; granddaughter, Natalie Judice Duhon and her husband, Joshua, and great-grandsons, Connor and Chandler; granddaughter, Nichole Judice Romero and her husband, Brandon and their three children, Rylie, Ryder and Aubrey. Also surviving are Kimberly Gail Allen, Thomas Scott Allen and Jennifer Allen Nelson and spouses. He was a loving grandfather to Thomas Scott Allen III, George Chambers Allen, Sarah Elizabeth Allen Dailey, David Allen Nelson and Luke Walker Nelson.
Memorials in honor of Roger may be directed to St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 320 St. Peter Street, Kerrville, TX 78028; or Young Life Kerr County, P.O. Box 2110, Kerrville, TX 78029; or a charity of one’s choice.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. Private burial will take place at Honey Creek Family Cemetery in Hunt, Texas.
The family invites you to send condolences at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com be selecting the “Send Condolences”link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.