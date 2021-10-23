Kay Espy Thornton

Kay was welcomed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 22, 2021, after a life well spent in devotion to Him. Kay was the only child of Craig and Margaret Espy. She leaves a family which includes her husband of 64 years, Johnny, daughter Claire Kreifels (Danny) and son Robert (Joanne) of Boerne, son Craig (Ashley) of Waco and son Andy of San Antonio. Kay had five grandchildren, Kendra Vita, Jake Kreifels, Emily Rawls, Lincoln Kreifels and Nick Thornton, all of whom adored their Nonnie. She also had thirteen great grans who loved her dearly.
Kay was a graduate of Central High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma (’53) and of Oklahoma State (’57) following two years at Baylor University. Her career featured teaching public school for 2 years in San Antonio, raising 4 exceptional kids, all of whom have made their mark, and a 16-year stint with Bible Study Fellowship International as Director of Class Administrators. While with BSF, Kay was honored to travel extensively domestically and globally for leadership training and retreats. She recognized the privilege of her service, was respected and loved by those with whom she worked and was seemingly everyone’s best friend.