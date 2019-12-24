Benita C. Neve, 100, formerly of Kerrville, passed away on Monday, December 16th at Briarcliff Health Center in Greenville, Texas after a short illness. She was born on December 24, 1918, in Burnet, Texas to Jacob and Sarah Clements and was married to Bill Neve in Corpus Christi, Texas on January 12, 1962. She is survived by her two sons: Grady Hammett and wife Beverly of Temple, and O’Dean Hammett and wife Crystal of Lampasas; three daughters: Millo Owens of Wolfe City; Kitty Olson of Houston; and Barbara Zimmerman and husband Steve of Victoria; 10 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Kerrville and the Eastern Star.
Benita was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Bill; son-in-law Bobby Owens; and a grandson, Colin Owens. She will be laid to rest by her husband Bill at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas, on Friday, December 27, 2019, at 9:30 a.m.
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church in Kerrville, Texas.