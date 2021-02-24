Shirley Mae (Enders) Gontarski

Born in Monroe, Michigan, to Helen and Edwin Enders, Shirley passed away at her home in Kerrville and is now with her heavenly Father.
Shirley is survived by her children, Edward Nagy of Kerrville, Duronda (J.D.) Wagner of Mountain Home, Andrea (Ross) Smith of Harper and Donnie Gontarski (Charlotte) of Kerrville; brother, Joseph (Carole) Martin of Plymouth, Michigan; 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Eugene (Connie) Enders of Kennewick, Washington.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Interment will follow at Harper City Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.