Phil R. Magee III

Phil Magee III, a resident of Kirkwood Manor in New Braunfels, TX, passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021. He was 77 years old.
Phil, known by many as Buster, grew up in Robstown, TX, where he played football, baseball and basketball. He attended Robstown High School, graduating in 1962. Transferring from Texas Tech as a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity, he graduated from Southwestern University in Georgetown, class of 1966, with a degree in Business, and a social affiliate of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. He was a bank examiner in Corpus Christi, eventually moving to Kerrville, TX, to sell ranch land.
